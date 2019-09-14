Reviewing NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 6.64 N/A -2.74 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NanoString Technologies Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.5. The Current Ratio of rival INmune Bio Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. INmune Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

INmune Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 consensus price target and a 85.48% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than INmune Bio Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.