Reviewing NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.57 N/A -2.74 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk and Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s 272.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, Immunic Inc. which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Immunic Inc.’s potential upside is 223.36% and its average price target is $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.