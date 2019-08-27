Reviewing NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.21 N/A -2.74 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has NanoString Technologies Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.06 beta means NanoString Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.5 Current Ratio and a 14.5 Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $30.5, with potential upside of 28.48%. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82.67 average price target and a 82.29% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.