Reviewing NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s results

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 25 8.94 N/A -2.80 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.82 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NanoString Technologies Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NanoString Technologies Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Volatility and Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.57 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

NanoString Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $29, and a 2.15% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61% of CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81% CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than CTI BioPharma Corp.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.