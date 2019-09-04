Reviewing NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

Both NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 6.94 N/A -2.74 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see NanoString Technologies Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NanoString Technologies Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.5. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and has 15.9 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.98% for NanoString Technologies Inc. with average price target of $30.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cortexyme Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.