Reviewing Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)’s and Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER)’s results

Both Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) and Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanometrics Incorporated 31 2.45 N/A 1.80 17.41 Xperi Corporation 22 2.38 N/A 0.05 444.79

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nanometrics Incorporated and Xperi Corporation. Xperi Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nanometrics Incorporated. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nanometrics Incorporated’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nanometrics Incorporated and Xperi Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2% Xperi Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Nanometrics Incorporated’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Xperi Corporation’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nanometrics Incorporated is 4 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Xperi Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Xperi Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nanometrics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nanometrics Incorporated and Xperi Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Xperi Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Nanometrics Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 40.80% and an $40 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Nanometrics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 99% of Xperi Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Nanometrics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Xperi Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nanometrics Incorporated -13.15% -11.03% -13.53% 1.62% -13.55% 14.82% Xperi Corporation -3.74% 3.74% -13.28% 0.76% 33.86% 16.1%

For the past year Nanometrics Incorporated was less bullish than Xperi Corporation.

Summary

Nanometrics Incorporated beats on 8 of the 11 factors Xperi Corporation.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.