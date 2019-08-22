Reviewing Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)’s and Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) and Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanometrics Incorporated 31 2.49 N/A 1.80 17.41 Entegris Inc. 38 3.74 N/A 1.52 28.55

Table 1 highlights Nanometrics Incorporated and Entegris Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Entegris Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nanometrics Incorporated. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Nanometrics Incorporated is presently more affordable than Entegris Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nanometrics Incorporated and Entegris Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2% Entegris Inc. 0.00% 27.2% 12.5%

Volatility and Risk

Nanometrics Incorporated has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Entegris Inc. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nanometrics Incorporated. Its rival Entegris Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 3.7 respectively. Nanometrics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Entegris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nanometrics Incorporated and Entegris Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Entegris Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Nanometrics Incorporated’s upside potential is 38.26% at a $40 average price target. Meanwhile, Entegris Inc.’s average price target is $43, while its potential downside is -0.94%. The information presented earlier suggests that Nanometrics Incorporated looks more robust than Entegris Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of Nanometrics Incorporated shares and 0% of Entegris Inc. shares. Nanometrics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Competitively, 1% are Entegris Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nanometrics Incorporated -13.15% -11.03% -13.53% 1.62% -13.55% 14.82% Entegris Inc. 3.25% 13.66% 7.11% 29.07% 25.39% 55.98%

For the past year Nanometrics Incorporated was less bullish than Entegris Inc.

Summary

Entegris Inc. beats Nanometrics Incorporated on 8 of the 11 factors.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The Advanced Materials Handling segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The Microcontamination Control segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display OEMs, and materials suppliers and manufacturers. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.