Reviewing Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)’s and Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s results

Both Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) and Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanometrics Incorporated 31 2.36 N/A 1.80 17.41 Brooks Automation Inc. 35 3.02 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nanometrics Incorporated and Brooks Automation Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nanometrics Incorporated and Brooks Automation Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2% Brooks Automation Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

Nanometrics Incorporated’s 1.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Brooks Automation Inc. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nanometrics Incorporated are 5.2 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Brooks Automation Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Nanometrics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brooks Automation Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nanometrics Incorporated and Brooks Automation Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Brooks Automation Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Nanometrics Incorporated’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 45.88%. Competitively Brooks Automation Inc. has a consensus price target of $40.67, with potential upside of 31.41%. Based on the results given earlier, Nanometrics Incorporated is looking more favorable than Brooks Automation Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nanometrics Incorporated and Brooks Automation Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of Nanometrics Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, Brooks Automation Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nanometrics Incorporated -13.15% -11.03% -13.53% 1.62% -13.55% 14.82% Brooks Automation Inc. -7.07% -2.81% 2% 25.97% 28.43% 48.2%

For the past year Nanometrics Incorporated has weaker performance than Brooks Automation Inc.

Summary

Nanometrics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Brooks Automation Inc.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates through two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services. This segmentÂ’s products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that provide precision handling and clean wafer environments; automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, as well as reticle pod cleaners and stockers; and vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions for use in critical process vacuum applications. This segment also provides support services, including repair, diagnostic, and installation, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrades. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, decapping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. This segment also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; and laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services. The company sells its products and services in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.