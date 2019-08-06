Reviewing Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)’s and Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) and Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanometrics Incorporated 31 2.53 N/A 1.80 17.41 Axcelis Technologies Inc. 18 1.21 N/A 1.16 13.84

Table 1 highlights Nanometrics Incorporated and Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Axcelis Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nanometrics Incorporated. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Nanometrics Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Axcelis Technologies Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2% Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

Nanometrics Incorporated has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Axcelis Technologies Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

Nanometrics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Axcelis Technologies Inc. which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Axcelis Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nanometrics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Nanometrics Incorporated and Axcelis Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Nanometrics Incorporated has a 36.01% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nanometrics Incorporated and Axcelis Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 84.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of Nanometrics Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nanometrics Incorporated -13.15% -11.03% -13.53% 1.62% -13.55% 14.82% Axcelis Technologies Inc. -1.71% 3.95% -24.01% -22.46% -25% -9.83%

For the past year Nanometrics Incorporated has 14.82% stronger performance while Axcelis Technologies Inc. has -9.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Nanometrics Incorporated beats Axcelis Technologies Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.