Reviewing Nam Tai Property Inc. (NTP)’s and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s results

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property Inc. 9 351.74 N/A -0.46 0.00 CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.60 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nam Tai Property Inc. and CPS Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -6.1% CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -20.6% -14.6%

Risk & Volatility

Nam Tai Property Inc.’s 0.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 88.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CPS Technologies Corporation’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nam Tai Property Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival CPS Technologies Corporation is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. CPS Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nam Tai Property Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.7% of Nam Tai Property Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.2% of CPS Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 25.5% of Nam Tai Property Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 11.4% are CPS Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nam Tai Property Inc. 3.09% -1.82% 10.11% 8.03% -20.25% 11.64% CPS Technologies Corporation -10.38% -29.27% -11.82% -6.8% -9.69% -5.28%

For the past year Nam Tai Property Inc. had bullish trend while CPS Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Nam Tai Property Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CPS Technologies Corporation.

Nam Tai Property Inc. operates as a property development and management company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.