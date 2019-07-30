Reviewing Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)’s and UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)’s results

This is a contrast between Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) and UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Textile – Apparel Clothing and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naked Brand Group Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 UniFirst Corporation 158 2.10 N/A 8.09 19.68

Demonstrates Naked Brand Group Limited and UniFirst Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Naked Brand Group Limited and UniFirst Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naked Brand Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% UniFirst Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 8.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Naked Brand Group Limited is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival UniFirst Corporation is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. UniFirst Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Naked Brand Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Naked Brand Group Limited and UniFirst Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Naked Brand Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 UniFirst Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively UniFirst Corporation has an average price target of $183, with potential downside of -6.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Naked Brand Group Limited and UniFirst Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 98.77% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.27% of Naked Brand Group Limited’s shares. Competitively, UniFirst Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Naked Brand Group Limited 4.56% -11.29% -32.33% -79.01% 0% -67.13% UniFirst Corporation -2.98% 3.15% 9.24% 7.62% -7.04% 11.33%

For the past year Naked Brand Group Limited had bearish trend while UniFirst Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

UniFirst Corporation beats Naked Brand Group Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Naked Brand Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells menÂ’s and womenÂ’s underwear, intimate apparel, loungewear, and sleepwear products in the United States and Canada. It offers various innerwear products for men, including boxer briefs, trunks, briefs, undershirts, T-shirts, lounge pants, lounge shorts, and robes; and loungewear and sleepwear products for women, such as boyshorts, hipsters, lounge pants, camisoles, tank tops, pajamas, chemises, and sleepshirts primarily under the Naked brand name, as well as French terry robes, Alpaca throws, and Double Gauze woven cotton sleepwear. The company sells its products to consumers and retailers through wholesale channels; and direct-to-consumer channel, which consists of an online e-commerce store, wearnaked.com, as well as through various online retailers and department stores. Naked Brand Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, the company provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special clean room protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.