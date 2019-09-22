Reviewing Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)’s and Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) and Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naked Brand Group Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -1.00 0.00 Sequential Brands Group Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -2.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Naked Brand Group Limited and Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) and Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naked Brand Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Sequential Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -12.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Naked Brand Group Limited are 0.5 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Sequential Brands Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Naked Brand Group Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.9% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares and 49% of Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares. 11.27% are Naked Brand Group Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Naked Brand Group Limited -11.86% -41.95% -70.58% -89.88% -97.97% -89.96% Sequential Brands Group Inc. -5.64% -18.23% -50.67% -58.72% -79.85% -46.86%

For the past year Naked Brand Group Limited was more bearish than Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Summary

Sequential Brands Group Inc. beats Naked Brand Group Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Naked Brand Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells menÂ’s and womenÂ’s underwear, intimate apparel, loungewear, and sleepwear products in the United States and Canada. It offers various innerwear products for men, including boxer briefs, trunks, briefs, undershirts, T-shirts, lounge pants, lounge shorts, and robes; and loungewear and sleepwear products for women, such as boyshorts, hipsters, lounge pants, camisoles, tank tops, pajamas, chemises, and sleepshirts primarily under the Naked brand name, as well as French terry robes, Alpaca throws, and Double Gauze woven cotton sleepwear. The company sells its products to consumers and retailers through wholesale channels; and direct-to-consumer channel, which consists of an online e-commerce store, wearnaked.com, as well as through various online retailers and department stores. Naked Brand Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, JoeÂ’s Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.