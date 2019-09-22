Reviewing Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)’s and KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s results

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) and KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) are two firms in the Textile – Apparel Clothing that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naked Brand Group Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -1.00 0.00 KBS Fashion Group Limited 3 0.32 N/A 0.34 7.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Naked Brand Group Limited and KBS Fashion Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naked Brand Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% KBS Fashion Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Naked Brand Group Limited and KBS Fashion Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.27% of Naked Brand Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Naked Brand Group Limited -11.86% -41.95% -70.58% -89.88% -97.97% -89.96% KBS Fashion Group Limited -5.15% 7.05% -39.72% -30.46% -47.56% -12.82%

For the past year KBS Fashion Group Limited has weaker performance than Naked Brand Group Limited

Summary

KBS Fashion Group Limited beats Naked Brand Group Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.

Naked Brand Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells menÂ’s and womenÂ’s underwear, intimate apparel, loungewear, and sleepwear products in the United States and Canada. It offers various innerwear products for men, including boxer briefs, trunks, briefs, undershirts, T-shirts, lounge pants, lounge shorts, and robes; and loungewear and sleepwear products for women, such as boyshorts, hipsters, lounge pants, camisoles, tank tops, pajamas, chemises, and sleepshirts primarily under the Naked brand name, as well as French terry robes, Alpaca throws, and Double Gauze woven cotton sleepwear. The company sells its products to consumers and retailers through wholesale channels; and direct-to-consumer channel, which consists of an online e-commerce store, wearnaked.com, as well as through various online retailers and department stores. Naked Brand Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

KBS Fashion Group Limited designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Subcontracting. It provides menÂ’s apparel, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; and accessories, such as shoes, bags, socks, and caps, as well as footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1 owned corporate stores and 55 franchised stores. KBS Fashion Group Limited is based in Shishi, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.