Reviewing Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)’s and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s results

As Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naked Brand Group Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -1.00 0.00 Capri Holdings Limited 40 0.75 N/A 3.59 9.92

Demonstrates Naked Brand Group Limited and Capri Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Naked Brand Group Limited and Capri Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naked Brand Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Capri Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.4% 10.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Naked Brand Group Limited is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Capri Holdings Limited is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Capri Holdings Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Naked Brand Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Naked Brand Group Limited and Capri Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Naked Brand Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Capri Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Capri Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $73 consensus price target and a 172.90% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.9% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.9% of Capri Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.27% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Capri Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Naked Brand Group Limited -11.86% -41.95% -70.58% -89.88% -97.97% -89.96% Capri Holdings Limited -3.05% 2.15% -17.6% -17.04% -46.21% -6.14%

For the past year Naked Brand Group Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Capri Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Capri Holdings Limited beats Naked Brand Group Limited.

Naked Brand Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells menÂ’s and womenÂ’s underwear, intimate apparel, loungewear, and sleepwear products in the United States and Canada. It offers various innerwear products for men, including boxer briefs, trunks, briefs, undershirts, T-shirts, lounge pants, lounge shorts, and robes; and loungewear and sleepwear products for women, such as boyshorts, hipsters, lounge pants, camisoles, tank tops, pajamas, chemises, and sleepshirts primarily under the Naked brand name, as well as French terry robes, Alpaca throws, and Double Gauze woven cotton sleepwear. The company sells its products to consumers and retailers through wholesale channels; and direct-to-consumer channel, which consists of an online e-commerce store, wearnaked.com, as well as through various online retailers and department stores. Naked Brand Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.