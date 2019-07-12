Reviewing NACCO Industries Inc. (NC)’s and Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s results

NACCO Industries Inc. (NYSE:NC) and Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) compete against each other in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NACCO Industries Inc. 42 2.60 N/A 5.96 8.50 Sleep Number Corporation 39 0.83 N/A 2.14 15.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Sleep Number Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NACCO Industries Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. NACCO Industries Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sleep Number Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NACCO Industries Inc. and Sleep Number Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NACCO Industries Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 11.1% Sleep Number Corporation 0.00% -96.1% 13.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.52 shows that NACCO Industries Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sleep Number Corporation on the other hand, has 1.12 beta which makes it 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NACCO Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Sleep Number Corporation which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. NACCO Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sleep Number Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.9% of NACCO Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Sleep Number Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.9% of NACCO Industries Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Sleep Number Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NACCO Industries Inc. 2.28% 25.51% 44.56% 43.62% 44.56% 49.47% Sleep Number Corporation -0.06% -29% -4.55% -13.03% 20.74% 7.88%

For the past year NACCO Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Sleep Number Corporation

Summary

NACCO Industries Inc. beats Sleep Number Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

NACCO Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the mining, small appliances, and specialty retail businesses worldwide. It mines coal for electric utilities, independent power providers, producers of activated carbon, and synfuels plants. The company also provides value-added services, such as maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned limerock quarries; ash hauling services for power plants and other facilities; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services related to the company's operations. In addition, it designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens; and commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels, as well as game and garden food processing equipment comprising meat grinders, bag sealers, dehydrators, and meat slicers under the Weston brand and other private label brands. The company sells its products under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, and Wolf Gourmet brand names through a network of inside sales employees to mass merchandisers, e-commerce retailers, department stores, variety store chains, drug store chains, specialty home retailers, distributors, and other retail outlets, as well as through television, Internet, and print advertising. In addition, it operates as a specialty retailer of kitchenware under the Kitchen Collection brand name in outlet and traditional malls. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 223 retail stores in the United States. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Select Comfort Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds and bedding accessories, such as mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 540 retail stores. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.