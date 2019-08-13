Reviewing Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s results

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 45.10 N/A -2.10 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 26.20 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.4 shows that Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Trevena Inc. has beta of 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Trevena Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Trevena Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 282.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. About 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.