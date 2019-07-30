Reviewing Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.66 N/A -2.16 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Synthorx Inc. is 27 and its Quick Ratio is has 27. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Synthorx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 84.05% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 86.1% respectively. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 88.36% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.