Reviewing Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s results

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 50.22 N/A -2.16 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 10 16.13 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.49 beta indicates that Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 149.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s 195.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus price target and a -1.52% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53% and 57.3%. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.