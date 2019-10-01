Reviewing Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 -0.02 59.84M -2.10 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 9 0.00 26.45M -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2,752,150,117.28% -162.3% -117.6% Provention Bio Inc. 281,083,953.24% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc was less bullish than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.