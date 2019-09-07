Reviewing Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

This is a contrast between Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 45.07 N/A -2.10 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Merus N.V. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Merus N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average price target of Merus N.V. is $21.8, which is potential 32.20% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares and 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares. Insiders owned 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc was more bullish than Merus N.V.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.