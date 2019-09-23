Reviewing Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.72 N/A -2.10 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 105 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.4 shows that Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.8 and 45.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $150.5 average price target and a 56.84% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.6% and 98.9%. About 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.