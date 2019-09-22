Reviewing Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s results

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.30 N/A -2.10 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Risk and Volatility

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s volatility measures that it’s 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.4 beta. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta and it is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 200.00% and its average price target is $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.6% and 42.6% respectively. About 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.