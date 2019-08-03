Reviewing Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

Both Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.51 N/A -2.10 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Axcella Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Axcella Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Axcella Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Axcella Health Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 203.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance while Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.