Reviewing Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

Both Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|44.51
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Axcella Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Axcella Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Axcella Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Axcella Health Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 203.23%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance while Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
