Reviewing Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

We are comparing Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 50.01 N/A -2.16 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nabriva Therapeutics plc and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Risk & Volatility

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s current beta is 2.49 and it happens to be 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has beta of 2.89 which is 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Nabriva Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.