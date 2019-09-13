Reviewing Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)’s and Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT)’s results

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) and Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries Ltd. 3 0.26 N/A -1.81 0.00 Unit Corporation 10 0.23 N/A -1.10 0.00

Demonstrates Nabors Industries Ltd. and Unit Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) and Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries Ltd. 0.00% -22.6% -8% Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.49 shows that Nabors Industries Ltd. is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Unit Corporation has a 2.51 beta and it is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nabors Industries Ltd. Its rival Unit Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unit Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Nabors Industries Ltd. and Unit Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Unit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Nabors Industries Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 103.62% and an $4.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nabors Industries Ltd. and Unit Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 83.7% and 89.9% respectively. Nabors Industries Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, 3.5% are Unit Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nabors Industries Ltd. 24.89% -2.63% -18.46% -3.9% -51.4% 48% Unit Corporation -12.87% -29.27% -50.94% -61.24% -74.01% -54.48%

For the past year Nabors Industries Ltd. had bullish trend while Unit Corporation had bearish trend.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to oil and gas exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. The company also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed approximately 400 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States, Canada, and approximately 20 other countries worldwide; 41 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.