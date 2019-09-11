Reviewing MYR Group Inc. (MYRG)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are General Contractors companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MYR Group Inc. has 91.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 92.02% institutional ownership for its peers. 4% of MYR Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.54% of all General Contractors companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has MYR Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYR Group Inc. 0.00% 10.30% 4.60% Industry Average 3.37% 12.23% 5.85%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares MYR Group Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MYR Group Inc. N/A 34 18.31 Industry Average 165.20M 4.91B 15.69

MYR Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for MYR Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MYR Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

With average target price of $33, MYR Group Inc. has a potential upside of 5.67%. The peers have a potential upside of 32.72%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that MYR Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MYR Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MYR Group Inc. -3.83% -2.8% 1.43% 19.37% 0% 28.22% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 2.73% 16.06% 9.06% 27.60%

For the past year MYR Group Inc. has stronger performance than MYR Group Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

MYR Group Inc. has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MYR Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.00 which is 0.20% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

MYR Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MYR Group Inc. beats MYR Group Inc.’s peers on 4 of the 6 factors.

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries. Its services comprise construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems; and storm restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages. This segment serves as a prime contractor to customers, such as investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners, and other contractors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides services, such as design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring; and installation of traffic networks, bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting. This segment offers its services for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, convention centers, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, and transportation control and management systems. It serves general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments, and developers. MYR Group Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.