Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

3.5 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a consensus price target of $25, and a 181.85% upside potential. On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s potential upside is 118.82% and its consensus price target is $20. The data provided earlier shows that Myovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Myovant Sciences Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 81% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has stronger performance than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.