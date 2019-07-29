Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s results

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 254.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.6% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.6% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.