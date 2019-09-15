Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Demonstrates Myovant Sciences Ltd. and IVERIC bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Myovant Sciences Ltd. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and IVERIC bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 283.63% and an $23.67 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. was more bearish than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.