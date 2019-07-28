Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Myovant Sciences Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.30% -153.50% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Myovant Sciences Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

With consensus price target of $25, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a potential upside of 246.26%. The potential upside of the rivals is 133.00%. With higher probable upside potential for Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s competitors, equities research analysts think Myovant Sciences Ltd. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -17.67% weaker performance while Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s competitors have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Dividends

Myovant Sciences Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.