Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 7 0.00 33.18M -4.08 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 474,000,000.00% -590.4% -157% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 561,379,285.29% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 10.4 and 10.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a consensus price target of $23.67, and a 356.07% upside potential. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus price target and a 461.40% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.4% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. was more bearish than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.