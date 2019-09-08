Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

Both Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.20 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Dermira Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Dermira Inc. has 7.1 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Dermira Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$23.67 is Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 215.18%. Competitively Dermira Inc. has an average target price of $18.71, with potential upside of 126.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Myovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Dermira Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.4% and 80.11% respectively. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 56.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Dermira Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.