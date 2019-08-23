Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 508.27 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Myovant Sciences Ltd. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Myovant Sciences Ltd. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 231.17% for Myovant Sciences Ltd. with average target price of $25.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Myovant Sciences Ltd. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.4% and 10% respectively. About 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.