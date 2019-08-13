Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 while its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $25, with potential upside of 245.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 56.5%. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.