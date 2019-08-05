Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s results

Since Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 14.18 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Myovant Sciences Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 259.20% and an $25 average target price. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.75 average target price and a 374.14% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 56.5%. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.