Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 184.74%. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a -0.08% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Myovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 19.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.