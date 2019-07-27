Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and has 14.3 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 246.26%. Competitively Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $48, with potential upside of 21.06%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Myovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 0% respectively. About 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -17.67% weaker performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 79.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.