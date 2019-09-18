Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s results

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 10 and 10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a consensus price target of $23.67, and a 285.50% upside potential. Competitively Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $42.5, with potential upside of 178.32%. The information presented earlier suggests that Myovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.4% and 97%. Insiders owned 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. was less bearish than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.