Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.07 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 233.33% for Myovant Sciences Ltd. with consensus price target of $25.5. Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 103.25%. Based on the data shown earlier, Myovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.