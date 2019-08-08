Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

Both Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 180.47 N/A -2.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.3 Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 242.94% for Myovant Sciences Ltd. with consensus target price of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.4% and 46.5%. About 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.