Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 7 0.00 33.18M -4.08 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 16.95M -2.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 475,358,166.19% -590.4% -157% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 209,777,227.72% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and has 10.7 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 355.19% and an $23.67 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.4% and 78.8%. Insiders owned 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 19.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.