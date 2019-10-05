Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 7 0.00 33.18M -4.08 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 55.08 N/A -0.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 491,927,233.91% -590.4% -157% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. Its rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a consensus price target of $23.67, and a 381.10% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has weaker performance than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.