Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 290.59% and an $23.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.