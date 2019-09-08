Reviewing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 14.69 N/A -2.09 0.00

Demonstrates Myovant Sciences Ltd. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Myovant Sciences Ltd. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$23.67 is Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 215.18%. Competitively the consensus target price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, which is potential 55.46% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Myovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.