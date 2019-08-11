Reviewing MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS)’s and Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL)’s results

Since MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) and Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 1 29.92 N/A -0.40 0.00 Mylan N.V. 24 0.89 N/A 0.44 47.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Mylan N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Mylan N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0.00% -86.6% -65.1% Mylan N.V. 0.00% 2% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.83 beta indicates that MYOS RENS Technology Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Mylan N.V. has a 1.76 beta and it is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. are 3.5 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Mylan N.V.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mylan N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Mylan N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mylan N.V. 0 4 9 2.69

Meanwhile, Mylan N.V.’s average price target is $33.69, while its potential upside is 72.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Mylan N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 5% and 89.5% respectively. About 24.9% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Mylan N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MYOS RENS Technology Inc. -8.38% -1.61% 16.2% -11.05% 19.53% 7.75% Mylan N.V. 10.52% 7.51% -22.79% -32.19% -42.99% -23.72%

For the past year MYOS RENS Technology Inc. had bullish trend while Mylan N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mylan N.V. beats MYOS RENS Technology Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Websites; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; antiretroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; ULTIVA, an analgesic agent used during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.