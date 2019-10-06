Reviewing MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS)’s and Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s results

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) and Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 2 0.00 5.16M -0.40 0.00 Evolus Inc. 16 -0.25 16.05M -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Evolus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) and Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 342,811,586.50% -86.6% -65.1% Evolus Inc. 99,627,560.52% -70.6% -29.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Evolus Inc. is 14.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.5. Evolus Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Evolus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evolus Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Evolus Inc. is $30, which is potential 99.87% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.2% of Evolus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 24.9% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.8% of Evolus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MYOS RENS Technology Inc. -8.38% -1.61% 16.2% -11.05% 19.53% 7.75% Evolus Inc. 2.07% 22.16% -26.59% 13.64% -7.02% 49.16%

For the past year MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was less bullish than Evolus Inc.

Summary

Evolus Inc. beats MYOS RENS Technology Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Websites; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.