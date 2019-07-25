Reviewing MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS)’s and Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s results

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) and Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 1 32.87 N/A -0.46 0.00 Evoke Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Evoke Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evoke Pharma Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -98.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.65 beta means MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Evoke Pharma Inc.’s 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

3.5 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. Its rival Evoke Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. shares and 30.8% of Evoke Pharma Inc. shares. 24.9% are MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.68% of Evoke Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MYOS RENS Technology Inc. -1.63% -14.18% -32.4% -3.97% -20.39% -14.79% Evoke Pharma Inc. -15.28% -22.78% -79.46% -77.9% -78.29% -75.4%

For the past year MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has stronger performance than Evoke Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors MYOS RENS Technology Inc. beats Evoke Pharma Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Websites; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.