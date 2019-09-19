Reviewing MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS)’s and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s results

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 1 27.62 N/A -0.40 0.00 Catalent Inc. 49 2.94 N/A 0.99 56.83

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Catalent Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0.00% -86.6% -65.1% Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. From a competition point of view, Catalent Inc. has a 1.63 beta which is 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Catalent Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Catalent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Catalent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catalent Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Catalent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5% and 0% respectively. About 24.9% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Catalent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MYOS RENS Technology Inc. -8.38% -1.61% 16.2% -11.05% 19.53% 7.75% Catalent Inc. 1.93% 3.25% 28.12% 54.68% 36.61% 81.17%

For the past year MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was less bullish than Catalent Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Catalent Inc. beats MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Websites; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.