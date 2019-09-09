Reviewing MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS)’s and Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)’s results

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) and Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 1 26.44 N/A -0.40 0.00 Akorn Inc. 4 0.56 N/A -3.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Akorn Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Akorn Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0.00% -86.6% -65.1% Akorn Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Akorn Inc. has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Akorn Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akorn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MYOS RENS Technology Inc. and Akorn Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akorn Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Akorn Inc. is $4, which is potential 48.42% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. shares and 75.3% of Akorn Inc. shares. About 24.9% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Akorn Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MYOS RENS Technology Inc. -8.38% -1.61% 16.2% -11.05% 19.53% 7.75% Akorn Inc. 0.81% -28.19% 34.78% -8.6% -79.68% 9.73%

For the past year MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was less bullish than Akorn Inc.

Summary

Akorn Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Websites; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. This segmentÂ’s primary products include Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution; Clobetasol Propionate Cream And Ointment; Ephedrine Sulfate Injection; Lidocaine Ointment; Methylene Blue Injection; Myorisan soft gelatin capsules; Nembutal sodium solution; Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution; and Zioptan tafluprost ophthalmic solution. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products, including Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.