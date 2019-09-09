Reviewing Myomo Inc. (MYO)’s and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)’s results

Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo Inc. 1 3.99 N/A -0.82 0.00 Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.37 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Myomo Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7% Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -32.7% -11.3%

Liquidity

Myomo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Micron Solutions Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Myomo Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Micron Solutions Inc.

Dividends

On the other side, $503 per share with a dividend yield of 0% for Micron Solutions Inc. Myomo Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Myomo Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12% and 12.8%. Insiders held roughly 7% of Myomo Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Micron Solutions Inc. has 9.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67% Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02%

For the past year Myomo Inc. was more bearish than Micron Solutions Inc.

Summary

Micron Solutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Myomo Inc.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.